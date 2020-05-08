Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) Trading Up 0.6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12, 349,357 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,175,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

Altimmune Company Profile (NYSE:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

