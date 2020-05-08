Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $130.00, but opened at $122.50. Alteryx shares last traded at $118.96, with a volume of 6,401,676 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $138,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 476,458 shares of company stock valued at $66,493,094 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.06, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.