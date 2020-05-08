Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

