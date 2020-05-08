Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $3,431,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.