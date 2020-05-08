Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

