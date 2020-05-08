Alliance Global Partners Trims Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Target Price to $1.10

Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MDRPF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Midas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
About Midas Gold
