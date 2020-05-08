Alliance Global Partners Trims Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Target Price to $1.10

Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MDRPF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Midas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About Midas Gold

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

