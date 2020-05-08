Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 849,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 14.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.14% of Microsoft worth $1,712,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

