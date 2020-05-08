Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

ALBO opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

