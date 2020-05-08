ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 18.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 6,574,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 2,366,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

