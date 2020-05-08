Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.