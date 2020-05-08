Absher Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

