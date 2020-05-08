Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,559,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.