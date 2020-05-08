Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 52,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,559,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 2,859,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.