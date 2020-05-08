AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $107.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $84.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.