91,267 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rambus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.26.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,945 shares of company stock valued at $274,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.