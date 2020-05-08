$8.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $8.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.57 billion and the lowest is $8.42 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $20.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

NYSE:NTR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

