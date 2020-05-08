78,142 Shares in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

