7,640 Shares in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

