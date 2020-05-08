68,438 Shares in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH opened at $21.46 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $847.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.