60,325 Shares in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parsons by 420.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 544,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $6,164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58. Parsons Corp has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.57 million. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Harrington acquired 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 30,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.