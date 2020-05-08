3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 14.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares fell 14.4% on Thursday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. 3D Systems traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.46, 6,979,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,543,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DDD. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,542 shares of company stock worth $125,560. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $990.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

