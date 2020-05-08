38,584 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

