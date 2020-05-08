35,004 Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 109,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

