26,165 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,484,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,325,000 after acquiring an additional 169,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,108,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 177,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

