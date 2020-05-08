25,856 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

UTL stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

