19,983 Shares in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21.
Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
