19,983 Shares in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

