$148.95 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $148.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $150.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $131.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $622.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $666.50 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $678.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

