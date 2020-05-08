1,381 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NYSE:NOW opened at $381.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $386.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average is $292.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock worth $114,974,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.