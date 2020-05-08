1,021 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

