$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

NYSE:KNX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

