-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.49). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

INSM stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.