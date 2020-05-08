$0.35 EPS Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Invesco reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 583.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Invesco has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

