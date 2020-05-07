ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Up 28.6%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 904,275 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 520,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

