ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect ZEALAND PHARMA/S to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. On average, analysts expect ZEALAND PHARMA/S to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEAL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

