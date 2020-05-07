Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.31 Million

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $183.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.92 million. iRobot posted sales of $260.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.95 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 7,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in iRobot by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iRobot by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

