Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Greif posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Greif by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

