Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $153.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.80 million and the highest is $173.10 million. Renasant posted sales of $154.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $603.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.90 million to $635.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.72 million, with estimates ranging from $567.70 million to $614.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Renasant by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Renasant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Renasant by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Renasant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Renasant by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

