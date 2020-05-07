Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $237.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.84 million and the lowest is $230.51 million. NetGear reported sales of $230.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $673.40 million, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,678 shares of company stock valued at $442,505 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetGear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

