Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $14.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $16.25 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $62.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $63.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $77.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $460,322 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

