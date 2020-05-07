Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $218.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $890.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $799.67 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 60.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

