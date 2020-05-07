Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to announce $70.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $75.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $39.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $273.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

