Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $125.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.45 million and the lowest is $123.26 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $112.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $549.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.00 million to $555.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $603.80 million, with estimates ranging from $595.40 million to $613.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $44.61 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,098,985.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

