Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,501,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 898.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

