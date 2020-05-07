Yeti Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yeti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

