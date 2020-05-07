World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

NYSE:INT opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

