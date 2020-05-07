WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WCAGY stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

