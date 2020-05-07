William Blair Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $241.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

