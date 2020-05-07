William Blair Comments on Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

