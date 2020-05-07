WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WYY stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
WidePoint Company Profile
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.