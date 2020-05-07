Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $45.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.61, 654,111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 820,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.