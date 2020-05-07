Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

